IMC USA Recognizes Members on International Consultants Day June 5, 2025

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, www.imcusa.org) honors its members who are dedicated to the profession of consulting to management on June 5, 2025, annual International Consultants Day. International Consultants Day takes place on the first Thursday in June each year. The purpose of International Consultants Day is to recognize the contribution of consultants who help companies and organizations adapt to change and achieve success, to emphasize the importance of consultants' work and their clients' need for their professional advice and guidance, and to increase the understanding of and the prestige of the profession of consulting.

"We honor our member consultants on International Consultants Day and highlight their ethical and professional representation of the management consulting profession," states IMC USA Board Chair Charles Everett. "Our member consultants follow an enforceable Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct and adhere to internationally-recognized professional standards of the consulting profession to add more value and drive transformative change for clients."

On International Consultants Day, various events such as conferences, webinars and seminars are organized where consultants share experiences and discuss the latest trends in their industry. This year two events are planned, including events by The Caribbean Institute of Management Consultants (CIMC, https://caribbeanimc.com/) and the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI, https://www.cmc-global.org/).

ICMCI/CMC-Global will present Consulting for a Sustainable Future, a program and celebration of the day during the ICMCI/CMC-Global Euro Hub meeting in Brussels, Belgium. Register for the ICMCI/CMC-Global event here. The Caribbean Institute of Management Consultants (CIMC) will present an online program, The Circular Economy: Converting Waste to Wealth. Register online for the CIMC event.

IMC USA's certification for individual management consultants (Certified Management Consultant - CMC®) in the United States conforms to the international standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, of which it is a founding member. The International Council of Management Consulting Institutes mission is to build the profile, recognition and influence of the management consulting profession and its practitioners globally. ICMCI is comprised of individual country-based, member Institutes of Management Consulting (IMCs). ICMCI has worked with industry leaders, academia, and consulting firms of all shapes and sizes to build a common standard for the individual certification of professional management consultants.