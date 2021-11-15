Searching thousands of expert profiles...
How Much Money Did Apple Make Today?
How Much Money Did Apple Make Today?
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City
OK
Monday, November 15, 2021
Apple is a money-making machine of astounding proportions. In the time it took you to read that sentence, Apple brought in $20k. And by the end of the day, Apple will have made a billion dollars in revenue – just today! Thehustle.co produced the graphic below showing the astounding rate at which Apple racks up sales revenue. It is breathtaking.
Greg Womack, CFP
President
Womack Investment Advisers
Edmond, OK United States
405-340-1717
greg@womackadvisers.com
