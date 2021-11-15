Speaker
How Much Money Did Apple Make Today?
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, November 15, 2021

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Apple is a money-making machine of astounding proportions. In the time it took you to read that sentence, Apple brought in $20k. And by the end of the day, Apple will have made a billion dollars in revenue – just today! Thehustle.co produced the graphic below showing the astounding rate at which Apple racks up sales revenue. It is breathtaking. 
 
