How Can Investors Fight Inflation?

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Americans may be witnessing something remarkable.

Earlier this year, we had the relatively rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse – when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking the sun completely – as it crossed numerous states. Now, we may see the United States' economy experience a soft landing – when the Federal Reserve raises rates to fight inflation and does not cause a recession.

"According to the conventional wisdom, the Federal Reserve has managed to achieve only one soft landing in the past 60 years—in 1994–1995," wrote economist Alan Blinder in an abstract for the Journal of Economic Perspectives.

Blinder's research suggests that soft landings are more common than conventional wisdom suggests – but not easy to achieve. From 1965 to 2022, the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy to fight inflation eleven times. In five cases, the Fed achieved a soft or softish landing. It appears that the Fed may be about to add another soft landing to the list.

The U.S. economy grew 2.8 percent in the second quarter of 2024 (after inflation), which is faster than economists expected. The economy grew as businesses continued to invest and consumers continued to spend on goods and services, according to figures released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"A robust economy is a good sign for the average consumer, and because it came in tandem with positive data on prices, it is in line with the soft landing of a healthy economy and cooling inflation that Federal Reserve officials are looking to achieve. Economists consider real GDP growth rates of between 2% and 3% to be healthy in developed economies…The personal consumption expenditures price index increased 2.6% during the second quarter—the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2021. That is a marked slowdown from the 3.4% pace recorded in the first three months of the year," reported Megan Leonhardt of Barron's.

Markets moved lower early in the week and then regained some lost ground after economic growth and inflation figures were released, reported Connor Smith of Barron's. By the end of the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq Composites indexes finished the week lower. Yields on most maturities of U.S. Treasuries moved lower over the week.

