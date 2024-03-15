Health and Medical Forms that Print Instantly

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, March 15, 2024



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free Dozens of new health, fitness and medical forms have been added to the website FreePrintableMedicalForms.com, expanding the number of printables to nearly 800."It has long been my goal to make sure that FreePrintableMedicalForms.com offers a wide range of printables for use in homes and in medical settings," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "As is the case with each item, the new additions are available in both a free and a premium editable version"The new illustrated forms and trackers include printables for: surgeries, online medical consults, physical therapy, diabetes supplies, CPAP supplies and multiple medication refills. Also new are charts and journals such as: an apothecary log, an emergency phone calls log and a blank medication purpose and dosage guide.Some of the more specialized new additions to FreePrintableMedicalForms.com are: a college medications packing list, veterinary form packing lists for cat or dog travel and a visual weekly pillbox refill guide.The site also has new printables for blood donation centers and donors, including: a donation log, a blood draw record and a blood type compatibility chart. Rounding out the new additions are letter templates related to: fitness to travel, pet air travel, jury service deferrals, school medication administration and other issues.FreePrintableMedicalForms.com has hundreds of forms for individuals, caregivers, school nurses and other medical professionals. From wallet cards to nutrition and exercise trackers , there are free PDF versions of each item. Site users can also opt to pay just $3.99 each for a DOC (Microsoft Word) version that can be typed into before printing. Another option is to save time and money by downloading the entire medical forms collection for $99."I'm pleased that I've been able to continue to add so much to FreePrintableMedicalForms.com since its launch in 2009," Savetz said. "And I always welcome site user suggestions for new forms"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

