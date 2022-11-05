From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, November 6, 2022

Health Tech Futurist -- Crisis Communications – Federal Jobs.



Kathryn Troutman - Federal Career Coach(r)







Kathryn Troutman can answer your questions regarding how people land Competitive Federal Jobs via USAJOBS.GOV, Political Appointments with the Biden-Harris Administration, Senior Executive Service jobs in Government. This year will be a banner year for all Federal jobs! And with COVID-19 Federal response, more agencies will be hiring for many positions - Public Health, Medical / Healthcare, Cyber, IT, Logistics, Finance, Accounting! The author of seven books on federal jobhunting, she's also the Federal Career Coach for individuals seeking first-time federal careers! An engaging and energetic media guest, Troutman has been interviewed on NPR, the Washington Post's 'Federal Diary Live On-line,' and radio stations across the country.



Kathryn Troutman



Baltimore, MD



United States



Contact Phone: 410-744-4324



kt@resume-place.com



See her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/ex/Federal-Career-Coach



Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert







Edward Segal is the bestselling author of the award-winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey)and provides crisis management advice and services to companies and organizations. Segal has more than 30 years experience as a crisis management expert, CEO, public relations consultant, journalist, communications director, and press secretary for members of Congress and political candidates. Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com and the former marketing strategies columnist for the Wall Street Journal's StartUpJournal. He has managed internal and external crisis situations as the CEO of two trade associations; advised and helped others get through a variety of crisis situations ranging from the arrest and firing of CEOs, allegations of sexual harassment, and hate crimes to forged documents, business and personal bankruptcies, and the environment; and conducted crisis management and communication training for hundreds of CEOs.



Edward Segal



Washington, DC



United States



Cell Phone: 415-218-8600



Edwardsegalcommunications@gmail.com



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/ex/www-PublicRelations-com



Kathleen McEntee – Marketing Expert







Kathleen McEntee is a marketing expert with more than 30 years of measurable achievement and leadership in marketing and communications strategy, international business, sales and business development, media and public relations and C-level client relationship management. She has experience in the full spectrum of business environments—profit and not-for-profit, international, public, private, and entrepreneurial. Highly respected as a collaborative business builder, strong leader, dynamic speaker and creative solutions provider, Kathleen has a consistent record of delivering double-digit revenue and profit growth increases.



Kathleen McEntee



La Quinta, CA



United States



Contact Phone: 312-242-1606



Cell Phone: 312-501-1950



kmcentee@kmcenteeassoc.com



See her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/ex/Marketing-Expert



Frank DiBartolomeo -- Presentation Coach for Technical Professionals







Frank is a presentation coach for technical professionals. He is a Professional Member of the National Speakers Association. He has developed and honed his extensive public speaking abilities over his 40-year career, both in military service, as a contractor, and business owner.



Because of his outstanding work in the field of public speaking and leadership, in 2002, Frank was awarded Toastmasters International's highest individual award - Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM).



He formed DiBartolomeo Consulting International (DCI), LLC in 2007. The mission of DCI is to help technical professionals to inspire, motivate, and influence their colleagues and other technical professionals through improving their presentation skills, communication, and personal presence.



Frank DiBartolomeo is also a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel. His expertise as an engineer and technical leader in the military and industry led to a variety of leadership assignments.



Frank DiBartolomeo, Jr.



Centreville, VA



United States



Cell Phone: (703) 509-4424



frank@speakleadandsucceed.com



See his Press Room at: https://www.expertclick.com/ex/Presentation-Coach-For-Technical-Professionals



Alfred Poor -- The Health Tech Futurist







Alfred Poor is a keynote speaker and virtual technology expert. He is the Chief Technology Content Officer with VEG (pronounced "vedge"), the Virtual Events Group. He offers free monthly demonstrations about how business leaders can improve their online presence by making changes based on the three "I"s: Incremental, Intentional, and Impactful.



Here's a list of suggestion questions:



Now that everything is getting back to normal, are we still going to be meeting on Zoom and attending virtual conferences?



Everyone talks about "Zoom fatigue," but I understand that you don't believe there is such a thing. Why do you say that?



Can you share a couple tips on how people can be more persuasive and influential on Zoom meetings?



Should people be made to have their cameras on during a Zoom call? I know some people hate that.



There is a lot more to the virtual than Zoom. There's Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and a host of others. Which one is best?



We're hearing more about the metaverse. What the heck is that?



So are we all going to be living in the metaverse soon?



As always, I'm very comfortable with following conversations wherever it leads. (I was the co-host on a weekly technology show on WBAI in New York City for eight years, which include a half hour of listener call-in, so I'm used to thinking on my feet….)



Alfred Poor



Havertown, PA



United States



Contact Phone: +1-610-853-2034



Cell Phone: 215-896-3018



apoor@verizon.net



View his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/ex/HealthTechFuturist



