Halloween Pumpkins – College Admissions -- Cyber Security

Leila Belmahi -- Growth Strategy Consultant .



.



.



.



Leila Belmahi is the CEO of New York City and Miami-based innovation and growth strategy firm, Mariner's Bow. The award-winning, global firm specializes in market research, product development, branding and marketing strategy for do-good businesses. .



.



Over the last decade, Leila has used her proven methodology for research-validated innovation to help over 200 companies (like Microsoft, American Express, Pfizer, and many more) make billions. Her product development work was recently honored by the Governor of Maine for its contribution to the state. .



.



.



.



212) 548-6562.



leila@marinersbow.com.



https://www.expertclick.com/19-5181



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Steven Roy Goodman, MS, JD -- College Admissions Expert.



.



.



.



As one of the foremost education consultants in the United States, Steve Goodman lectures about the college admissions process and privately consults with applicants to selective colleges and universities, graduate programs and professional schools. .



.



College Admissions Consultant: Selective Colleges, Graduate Programs, Business, Law, and Medical Schools, Educational Planning and Career Strategies.



.



.



.



202-986-9431.



steve@topcolleges.com.



https://www.expertclick.com/19-396



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Marsha Egan, CSP - Workplace Productivity Coach and E-mail Expert.



.



.



.



he is a leading authority on e-mail productivity and inbox detox ("e-ddiction") helping her clients reclaim an hour or more per day per employee by adopting time saving habits. She founded the international "Clean Out Your Inbox Week" in 2008, featured in Chases Calendar of Events. .



.



610-777-3795.



marsha@marshaegan.com.



.



https://www.expertclick.com/19-2415



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Barbara Hemphill - Productivity Consultant, Work Life Balance.



.



.



.



Improving the quality of employee's lives is one of the best things you can do for your employees and your business. Believe it or not, getting rid of the physical and digital clutter in your business is one of the more effective actions a leader can take to categorically increase profits and improve the quality of the lives of their employees. Unquestionably, clutter is bad for business. It not only slows your employees down, it weighs them down. They are less productive than they would like to be and as a result, less happy than they would like to be. .



.



919-349-9247.



barbara@BarbaraHemphill.com.



.



https://www.expertclick.com/19-169



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Extreme Pumpkins.



.



.



.



For over 20 years Tom Nardone has been inventing and creating the weirdest pumpkin carvings you have ever seen. He's also committed to making Halloween fun, simple, and creative. .



Each year his website, ExtremePumpkins.com holds one of the world's largest pumpkin carving contests and awards 30-40 designs with a prize. These designs are archived for everyone to see. The result is a site with over 300 Jack O Lantern ideas you can copy and use. Mr. Nardone made the rare cross-over from website to best-selling author. His books Extreme Pumpkins, Extreme Pumpkins 2, and Extreme Halloween were all nationwide best sellers. .



He's fun and fast talking, so Tom has also made a number of TV appearances. He's been on just about every morning talk show in America, including Live with Kelly 6 times. He's also been on late night TV, twice with Conan O'Brien. .



Because pumpkin carving is a fun hobby for Tom, he is always happy to talk about it. Message or call him today. He's got tips, tricks, and a laugh or two to share. .



.



.



.



Tom Nardone.



248-457-6874.



tom@priveco.com.



.



https://www.expertclick.com/21802



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Dr. Michael Levittan -- Anger Management Specialist.



.



.



.



Dr. Levittan is a practicing psychotherapist, professor, expert witness, has been interviewed for television and radio, and consults for the L.A. Times, Dallas Morning Herald, Inside Edition, In-Touch Magazine, L.A. Times Magazine, Orlando Sentinel, Golf Magazine, Riverside Press, etc. Dr. Levittan has appeared on two 'Tyra Banks Shows', the NBC-TV reality show "Starting Over', 'The Bad Girls Club', and recently 'Hollywood 411.' He is a noted Anger Management expert and has articles published in the Workplace Violence Prevention Reporter and the California Batterers Intervention Newsletter. Dr. Levittan teaches courses and seminars on Anger Management, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, and Post-Traumatic Stress at UCLA Extension, Loyola Marymount University, and California Graduate Institute. He does trainings for L.A. Superior Court, U.S. Marines, Women's Shelters, Marriage and Family Therapy Associations, Hillsides Childrens Center. Dr. Levittan also specializes in Relationship issues, Parenting, Post-Traumatic Stress, and Child Custody. He is the Director of a certified Domestic Violence program, has helped develop and teach a California state-wide curriculum on the treatment of Spousal Abuse and is the Editor of a newsletter on Domestic Violence. .



.



Dr. Michael has presented several papers on Post-Traumatic Stress, Batterer's Treatment and Child Abuse at the annual International Conference on Violence, Abuse, and Trauma. .



.



310-820-4111.



mllpsych@earthlink.net.



.



https://www.expertclick.com/19-1919



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Adam Armbruster -- Television Advertising Expert







"How can you make your advertising dollar work harder?"



"How can TV advertising grow your business?



Get answers now from Adam Armbruster, the nations' #1 ranked television advertising expert (Google Rankings 2010) and a senior partner with ESA & Company, the largest U.S. based Retail and TV Broadcasting consulting company.



Adam will answer your advertising questions. His firm provides business owners a turn-key plan to grow business profits in any economy.



He is a trusted source in national and international media including The Fox Business TV Network, The Wall Street Journal, MSNBC.com, NBC/Universal Television, Worth Magazine, Investor's Business Daily, E! Television, US Weekly Magazine, Travel Weekly, and more.



941 928 7192



adam@esaroi.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-3000



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Dr. Maynard Brusman - Emotional Intelligence & Mindful Leadership







Dr. Maynard Brusman is the president of Working Resources ? a transformational leadership consulting, talent management, and executive coaching firm. He is a full professor in counseling psychology in the Northern Arizona University Statewide Education Program where he has taught summer courses in self-management and career development. As an instructor in the U.C. Davis Extension Human Resource Development and Management Certificate Program, he taught interpersonal skills and techniques. While a post-doctoral fellow in Psychological Services at U.C. San Diego, he developed and directed the stress and wellness clinic. He is currently an instructor for The College of Executive Coaching, where he teaches ?How to Use Assessments in Coaching?. He specializes in offering customized individual and organizational collaborative consultation services and workshops on hiring, coaching and retaining emotionally intelligent people; executive selection and assessment; emotional intelligence-based interviewing and selection; multi-rater 360-degree feedback; interpersonal skills; career development; change management; and executive coaching. He specializes in working with attorneys and law firms. For over twenty years, Dr. Brusman has trained and coached hundreds of people in companies, law firms, health care organizations and educational institutions. He facilitates leadership retreats nationally and in Costa Rica.



At Working Resources our mission is to help our clients assess, select, coach and retain high performing people. We specialize in creating a great culture and values fit between individuals and organizations where high-level commitment and high performance thrive.



415-546-1252



mbrusman@workingresources.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-2642



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables







Kevin Savetz is owner of Savetz Publishing, a company that creates high-quality, content-driven web sites. His more than 90 sites include FreePrintable.net, which offers free business cards, certificates, and other printable documents. Kevin is an expert in Internet faxing. Since 1994, he has been writing the popular FAQ How can I send a fax from the Internet? He also answers questions about Internet faxing technology at FaxAnswers.com, and created FaxPrices.com, an unbiased price comparison guide to Internet fax services. He is also creator of FaxZero.com, a service that lets users send free faxes throughout the U.S. and Canada.



707) 400-6360



savetz@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-2653



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Craig Conroy, Conroy Research Group







Animated authority, author and a great guest, two books, numerous trade publication articles. "A producer's dream, talk show host's ideal guest" He speaks in soundbites, great source for reporters. Material backed by market research. Book him today for your next sweeps. "He lights up switchboards like a Christmas tree"



Aviation News Expert & Witness to History Presents Amazing Black Box Program to PIA & EAA by Mitchell Davis



724-443-6876



airportpr@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/420



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Robert Siciliano -- Cyber Security Expert Speaker







ROBERT SICILIANO



Cyber Security Expert Speaker Author and Television News Correspondent



ROBERT SICILIANO CSP, is a #1 Best Selling Amazon.com author, CEO of Safr.Me, and the architect of the CSI Protection certification; a Cyber Social and Identity Protection security awareness training program.



Robert is a security expert and private investigator fiercely committed to informing, educating and empowering people so they can protect themselves and their loved ones from violence and crime in their everyday lives, both in their physical and virtual interactions.



Robert is accessible, professional, and ready to weigh in and comment with down-to-earth insights at a moment's notice on breaking news that affects us all.



Contact (617) 329-1182 *Call returned within 90 minutes







617)329-1182



Robert@IDTheftSecurity.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-694



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Mache Seibel, MD -- Menopause Expert, Speaker, Editor HotYearsMag.com







Mache Seibel, MD helps menopausal women struggling with symptoms get the information they need to start feeling better personally, at work and in their relationships. He is an expert on women's wellness and menopause, and an entertaining and informative keynote speaker, thought leader, and media spokesperson. Dr. Mache is a member of the Harvard Medical School faculty, and author of the #1 Best Selling books,'The Estrogen Window' and 'The Estrogen Fix.' Invite Dr. Mache to make a HouseCall to inform and entertain your audience. For more info visit https://DrMache.com/speaking



617-916-1880



Info@HotYearsMag.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-3337



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



'The Noble Edge' Selected as Finalist in Canadian Book Club Awards in Business/Self Help Category







Seattle, WA—The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, by Christopher Gilbert, PhD, was selected as a Business/Self-Help finalist for the Canadian Book Club Awards. According to the CBCA website, the organization looks for "great books which that are worthy of telling your friends about. We're looking for thought-provoking stories that prompt insightful conversations. We're looking for poetry that makes us feel the rhythm in its words, business/self-help books that can guide us and, children's books that our kids ask for before falling asleep. Give us what readers want. A damn good book."



The Noble Edge previously won a Paris Book Festival Award in the Business Category, a Pinnacle Book Award in the Mind, Body & Spirit Category, the Gold Medal Literary Titan Award, one from the Hollywood Book Festival in the Business category and a 2021 International Impact Book Award in the Leadership category.



Unlike many academics, Gilbert spent a number of years in the private sector as an entrepreneurial businessman. Having all his hard work, and that of his partners and employees, destroyed by an unscrupulous and predatory company sent him towards a new path in life. This is how the study of situational, decision-making ethics came into his life and brought forth a powerful motto, "There is no right way to do the wrong thing."



Gilbert's missionary zeal for enlightening people rich and poor, high and low, book smart and street wise, comes wrapped in striking ability to communicate effectively on many levels. Listening to the radio interview linked below demonstrates a speaking style reminiscent of Wayne Dyer or Harv Eker or Robert Kiyosaki. The Noble Edge, according to Gilbert, "represents an advance in our character" and will establish "a world that supports consistent good choice making."



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/261889



Media Contact: For a review copy of The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time or to arrange an interview with Christopher Gilbert, PhD, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on twitter @abookpublicist



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



