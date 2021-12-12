Sunday, December 12, 2021
Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. Wins the Prestigious Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in 2021!
Irving, Texas – Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. was awarded a coveted BBB Torch Award for Ethics on December 9, 2021, during the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics annual awards ceremony, held virtually on BBB of North Central Texas' Facebook page.
Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas is a non-profit organization that has been protecting and promoting consumer trust in the marketplace for over a century. In 1920, the Dallas office was the first BBB in Texas to begin promoting and fostering an ethical marketplace. The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics recognizes businesses who display an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in their business dealings. Torch Award winners engender trust among their employees, customers and their communities. Trust in the marketplace is just as important today as it was during our beginning one hundred years ago.
"We are pleased to be recognized for cultivating trust by making ethics part of our business model," said James J. Talerico, Jr. "This award is a testament to the importance of fighting to keep business ethics at the center of the conversation. In an era where customer trust and confidence are being eroded at alarming rates, our customers can rest assured that Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. is committed to maintaining high ethical standards of conduct."
"BBB is known for identifying substandard business practices. But, we also find it necessary to highlight businesses that are trustworthy and taking the sometimes difficult steps to do the right thing. The BBB Torch Award was designed to do just that," says Monica Horton, BBB Spokesperson for BBB Serving North Central Texas. "Our winners should be proud to be part of an elite group of companies that promote ethics as a core value."
Finalists were split into six categories, based on the size of the business. Each company was evaluated on efforts to make ethics part of its business model. Winners of the event are invited to go on to compete internationally at an event hosted by BBB's headquarters the following year.
