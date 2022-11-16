Wednesday, November 16, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: [November 16, 2022]

James J Talerico, Jr, CEO

Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.

320 Decker Drive, Suite 100

Irving, Texas 75062

Office Phone: 1-800-828-7585

E-Mail: jjtalericojr@GPBusinessSolutions.com

Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. Recognized as a Better Business Bureau International Torch Awards Recipient for 2022

[Irving, Texas]: James J Talerico, Jr, CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. announced today that his company was named to receive the 2022 Better Business Bureau® International Torch Awards for Ethics (SM).

Presented annually since 1996, the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics recognize businesses in North America that maintain an outstanding dedication to upholding ethical business practices and promoting trust in the marketplace.

"The International Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the most important programs we do each year," said Kip Morse, IABBB President and CEO. "BBB sets standards to make trust a fundamental component of the American marketplace, but these businesses are out there every day making it happen. By awarding companies like Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. with the 2022 International Torch Award for Ethics, we are demonstrating to the business community that adhering to Better Business Bureau ethical standards is the hallmark of successful, competitive companies."

About Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.:

For over 20 years, Greater Prairie Business Consulting's founder and solopreneur James J. "Jim" Talerico, Jr. has helped small to mid-sized privately held and family-owned businesses across North America tackle tough business problems to improve their organization performance.

The company provides free post-project support and guarantees an ROI for the consulting solutions installed in a client's company.

Each client is given a copy of the Institute of Management Consultants Professional Code of Ethics to demonstrate the company's commitment to ethics and clients are also periodically asked for feedback after their project to ensure the client's satisfaction with their projects.

During the Covid-19 shutdown, Mr. Talerico created a certification course entitled "8 Steps to Becoming an Ethics-Focused Organization" TM to help small businesses improve their focus on compliance and ethics.

In June 2022, he won two-(2) Gold Stevie Awards for "Thought Leadership" at the American Business Awards ® in New York City, and more recently "Texas CEO of the Year," by CEO Today Magazine.

In October 2022, he was identified as a "Top Management Consultant Entrepreneur to Watch in 2023" by Entrepreneur Magazine, in large part because of the book.

Mr. Talerico gives back to the community through his industry's association, by providing pro bono work, and by donating to causes important to his values.

In 2021, Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. was named a winner of the Torch Award for Ethics (SM) for the North Central Texas region.