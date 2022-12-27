Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. CEO Wins an "Outstanding Leadership Award" at Money 2.0 Conference –

[Irving, Texas]: Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. CEO James J. Talerico, Jr. won an "Outstanding Leadership Award" at the Money 2.0 conference in Las Vegas for his contributions to the financial services industry just before the Christmas Holiday.

Most his career has, in fact, been in the financial services industry. He started off selling initial price offerings in companies like Kenneth Cole Shoes and Guess Jeans on Wall St., and then sold commodities before being employed by a major New York real estate developer. He would go on to work in litigation support in Dallas before becoming a small business expert where he introduced – or perfected – several industry innovations.

Because he has worked with many INC 5,000 businesses, he can quickly introduce small business best practices to have a transformational impact on any business. He is also pursuing his Certified Business Expert Consultant (CBEC) ® designation. As a CBEC, in early 2023 Jim will begin educating owners about their different exit options – options that most owners and their professionals do not even know exist – to deliver real value utilizing advanced these exit strategies to maximize an owner's exit from their business consistent with their goals & objectives for the business.

Parties interested in learning more about Jim's practice are encouraged to contact him at 1-800-828-7585. To learn more about Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc., go to:

www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com .

About James J Talerico, Jr.:

James J. Talerico, Jr. is an award-winning author, speaker, and a nationally recognized small to mid-sized (SMB) business expert.

With more than thirty- (30) years of diversified business experience, Jim has a solid track record and an A+ BBB rating helping thousands of business owners across the US and in Canada tackle tough business problems to improve the performance of their organizations.

His client success stories have been highlighted in the Wall St. Journal, Dallas Business Journal, Chicago Daily Herald, and on MSNBC's Your Business. This year, he was named "Texas Business Consulting CEO of the Year," by CEO Today Magazine, and was identified as a "Top 10 Management Consulting Entrepreneur to Watch in 2023" in Entrepreneur Magazine and has also been ranked among the "top small business consultants" followed on Twitter.

For more than half a decade, he was a regular guest on "The Price of Business," a nationally syndicated radio program on Bloomberg Talk Radio. He is a regular contributor to several blog sites, and is frequently quoted in publications like the New York Times, Dallas Morning News, Philadelphia Inquirer, and on INC.com, in addition to numerous, other industry publications, radio broadcasts, business books, and Internet media.

In June, he received a Gold "Stevie Award" for "Thought Leader of the Year," and a second Gold "Stevie Award" for "Media Hero of the Year During Covid" at the 20th Annual American Business Awards ® in New York City. The competition received more than 3,700 nominations and is the premier accolade for business excellence in the US honoring organizations of all sizes and industries. Jim also won an "Outstanding Leadership Award" at the Money 2.0 Conference in Las Vegas for his contributions to the financial services industry.

Jim is the author of "8 Steps to Becoming An ETHICS FOCUSED ORGANIZATION,"™ a small business certification program that utilizes a unique eight - (8) step approach for strengthening ethics in any organization. Participants who complete this certification program are eligible to receive eight – (8) continuing education units from the University of Texas' Division of Enterprise Development.

His public speaking experience includes many well-known business associations, such as the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC USA,) the Houston Chapter of American Subcontractors Association (ASA,) Success North Dallas, The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) located in Plano, Texas, and different Local Chambers of Commerce.

He is also a Certified Management Consultant (CMC) ® and an active member of the Institute of Management Consultants. The Certified Management Consultant ® mark is awarded by the Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA) and represents evidence of the highest standards of consulting, a commitment to continuous development, and an adherence to the ethical canons of the profession.

