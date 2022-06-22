Wednesday, June 22, 2022

James J Talerico, Jr, CEO

Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.

320 Decker Drive, Suite 100

Irving, Texas 75062

Office Phone: 1-800-828-7585

E-Mail: jjtalericojr@GPBusinessSolutions.com

Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. CEO Wins Two-(2) Gold Stevie Awards-

[Irving, Texas]: James J. Talerico, Jr, CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. received a "Gold Stevie" Award for both "Thought Leadership," and as a "Media Hero of the Year During Covid" at the 20th Annual American Business Awards in New York City. ® The competition received more than 3,700 nominations and is the premier accolade for excellence in US business honoring organizations of all sizes and industries. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals over three months of judging. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations of every type in more than 70 nations.

At the event, James J. Talerico, Jr. stated that he has been a Stevie Award judge since 2019, because he gets to learn about the incredible innovation and market leadership by the companies like those in the room and went on to thank the committee and company's founder for his two awards.

The event was held on Monday, June 10th at the Marriott Marquis on Times Square, and was hosted by Cheryl Casone from Fox Business.

For more information about James J. Talerico, Jr., CMC ® and Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc., go to www.greaterprairiebusinessconsulting.com.