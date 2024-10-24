Good With Me™ Launches Membership & Leader Certification Cours

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Celebration, FL – October 2024 – The Good With Me™ movement is taking a bold step forward with the launch of its brand-new membership site and a Community Leader Certification online course, designed to empower individuals who are ready to create a positive impact in their communities.

This new membership platform offers exclusive access to resources, tools, and a supportive global community for personal development, self-empowerment, and community leadership. Through the Good With Me philosophy, members learn how to build self-esteem from within,instead of from external sources, and contribute to creating a world where everyone feels "good with themselves."

The Community Leader Certification online course is a key feature of the membership, offering an in-depth, interactive program that equips participants with the skills to lead and inspire positive change locally. Certified leaders gain the expertise to organize community events, such as the Good With Me Day Festivals, engage local government for proclamations, and grow their influence through media outreach.

"We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for individuals to transform their own lives and create a ripple effect of positivity in their communities," said Patricia Noll, founder of Good With Me™. "This certification course is the next step in expanding the movement, and we can't wait to see how our leaders will make an impact around the world."

The new membership site and certification program offer a unique path for coaches, licensed professional and wellness advocates, and individuals committed to self-growth, looking to make a difference and lead change.

For more information on the Good With Me membership and Community Leader Certification, visit goodwithmetraining.com.

About Good With Me™



Good With Me™ is a global humanitarian movement dedicated to empowering individuals to develop inner self-dependent esteem, celebrate their unique value, and create a happier, more connected world. Through events, courses, and community leadership, Good With Me™ fosters self-growth and social transformation.