Good With Me Celebrates Community Leader Elena’s Success

Thursday, December 12, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:



Patricia Noll



Founder

patricia@goodwithmetraining.com

727-424-1270

Celebration, FL — The Good With Me Community Leader Certification Program is excited to spotlight the inspiring success story of one of its certified leaders, Elena, as a shining example of the transformative impact of the program. With two thriving businesses—The Great Giftsby and Our House in Dunedin, FL—and as the organizer of local mocktail walks in her downtown area, Elena exemplifies the life-changing power of self-dependent esteem and community engagement.

Elena began her Good With Me journey in 2019, participating in group and individual sessions to reframe her thinking and discover her true value. Inspired by the program's principles, she knew she had to share what she learned with others. Through the Good With Me Community Leader Certification Program, Elena transformed her passion into purpose, creating a ripple effect of positivity and empowerment in her community.

Her favorite lesson?



"What other people think of me is none of my business!"

This powerful mindset not only revolutionized her own life but has also inspired countless others to embrace their self-worth and create meaningful connections.

The Good With Me Community Leader Certification Program offers individuals the opportunity to follow in Elena's footsteps, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to make a profound difference in their own communities. Certified leaders gain the skills to:

Empower others to build authentic self-esteem.

Organize community events that foster connection and inclusion.

Establish their own meaningful and profitable platforms.

Spread the Good With Me message locally and globally.

"Our program is about more than teaching; it's about transforming lives," says Patricia Noll, founder of Good With Me. "Elena's success is proof of what's possible when leaders combine their unique talents with the principles of self-esteem and empowerment."

The program is now welcoming applicants into the certification program, offering individuals the chance to join a growing network of community leaders who are creating real change.

Upcoming Opportunities:



Applications for the Good With Me Community Leader Certification Program are now open. The program provides a comprehensive curriculum, hands-on training, and ongoing support to ensure leaders can thrive and prosper in their mission to empower others.

To learn more about the program or apply to become a certified leader, visit https://goodwithmetraining.com/community-leader-course/

About Good With Me



The Good With Me movement is dedicated to fostering authentic self-dependent esteem and creating a global network of empowered communities. With over 25 years of proven success, the program has transformed countless lives, making a lasting impact on individuals and their communities.