Gambling Addiction – Plastics -- Ferraris

Arnie & Shelia Wexler -- Gambling Addiction Experts







Sheila and Arnie Wexler have the top selling book on gambling addiction and recovery. 'ALL BETS ARE OFF' Work with all aspects of compulsive gambling: Treatment,counseling, referrals, public awareness, education, treatment, court cases, colleges, employee assistance programs, judicial systems, legislators and gaming organizations. They have presented workshops and training seminars internationally. Wexler is the most quoted expert on compulsive gambling in America. They have authored many articles on compulsive gambling and sell a video tape on compulsive gambling. They have trained over 40,000 casino workers.



Boynton Beach, FL



Phone: 954-501-5270



Cell: 954-501-5270



aswexler@aol.com



https://www.expertclick.com/629



Chris DeArmitt PhD, FRSC FIMMM - World-class Expert Plastic Materials and Plastics & the Environment











In 2019 Chris engaged in the war against plastics. Having discovered the lies being taught to his children at school, he decided to investigate. After reading 300 articles to uncover the truth, he found that almost everything we have been told about plastics and the environment is untrue. The science clearly proves that plastics are the greenest solution and replacing them would do tremendous harm. This has led to numerous speaking engagements and keynote lectures.



Cincinnati, OH



Phone: 601 620 8080



chris@phantomplastics.com



https://www.expertclick.com/12789



Jim Ciardella --- Ferrari Expert







Jim Ciardella is a storyteller, Ferrari enthusiast, and native Californian.



Born and raised in Palo Alto, California, he grew up in the heart of Silicon Valley and witnessed the dot.com boom and the changes it created. In 2005, Jim met Brian Burnett, co-owner of Ferrari of Los Gatos. Over the years, Brian told Jim numerous stories about Ferrari of Los Gatos and finished each tale with these words: "And someone ought to write a book about it"



One night, after many stories and Brian's predictable conclusion, Jim told him, "I'll do it. I'll write the book"



Los Gatos, CA



669) 258-5107



jim@FLGstory.com



https://www.expertclick.com/14831



Lee Pound -- Writing and Publishing Expert







Lee specializes in coaching business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals to write and publish high quality books and speak to groups and organizations as a way to become recognized experts in their market.



Lee has been a newspaper editor, chief financial officer, professional speaker, writing coach, book editor, and consultant.



His books include '57 Steps to Better Writing,' 'Profitable Social Media,' 'Adapt or Perish,' 'Adapt,' and 'Coaching for the New Century.'



Lee is the owner of Lee Pound International, Solutions Press Publishing, CSL Writer's Workshop, CSL Publishers, and co-producer of the world-class Speak Your Way to Wealth seminars.



He specializes in teaching writers to use stories in speaking and writing to produce powerful emotional connections that lead to sales.



Orange County, CA



Phone/Cell: 949-246-8580



lee@leepound.com



https://www.expertclick.com/7571



Michael D. Shaw -- Expert in Health Care and Environmental Affairs







Michael D. Shaw is a founder of Interscan Corporation, a leading manufacturer of toxic gas detection instrumentation and related software. Michael's academic credentials include undergraduate biochemical research at UCLA under Nobel Laureate Willard Libby, pioneering endocrinology studies at County USC Medical Center, and a graduate stint at MIT.



Unlike many scientifically-trained individuals, Michael's activities as a session musician, record producer, and talent manager have honed both his right brain as well as left brain attributes. As such, he is able to make the most technical material accessible to the layperson.



Keenly interested in rational approaches to potential environmental hazards, as well as being a leader in health care reform, Michael has a unique way of separating the wheat from the chaff.



Never shy to offer his opinion, Michael has developed an international reputation as a straight-talking, scientifically-grounded commentator. Be prepared to hear some contrarian thoughts!



Reston, VA



703-796-6063



mds1@gasdetection.com



https://www.expertclick.com/8768



Victoria Bowmann -- Cleansing and Detoxification







Victoria Bowmann is a health care professional, author and speaker with more than 30 years of expertise in cleansing, detoxification, digestive and gastro-intestinal (GI) health.



Growing up with allergies and a predisposition to arthritis and other genetic ailments, Bowmann began in earnest at a young age to research alternative treatments to invasive conventional approaches.



Bowmann honed in on the importance of cleansing and detoxification as a major factor in optimizing health. She created a widely used manual on reflorastation, a technique used to reintroduce healthy bacteria into the bowel following a colon hydrotherapy.



Over the past three decades, Bowmann has successfully utilized her method of reflorastation and propriety blend of probiotics to treat and deliver the optimal results to her patients. Her technique is now used by natural therapists worldwide.



In fact, as a pioneer in probiotic research, Bowmann has traveled internationally to educate other colon therapists and physicians and has personally trained technicians at the Paracelsus Clinic in Lustmuhle, Switzerland.



Phoenix, AZ



602-971-8392



vbowmann@cox.net



https://www.expertclick.com/10963



H. Skip Weitzen -- Infopreneurs: Turning Data Into Dollars







H. Skip Weitzen is a researcher, writer and former professor of Management Studies at the University of Maryland. He is the author of ten books including:



Golden Rules: Seven Secrets of 50-Year Marriages;



Infopreneurs: Turning Data Into Dollars



Hypergrowth: Applying the Success Formula of Today's Fastest Growing Companies



Skip Weitzen provides corporate training and media interviews. He is writing Fearless-ness with Nancy Zeitlin, former Equestrian champion from Israel whose movie, "Unreined" was recently released. Nancy Zeitlin, the Israeli equestrian champion who overcame insurmountable barriers, is featured in the film/documentary "UnReined"



619-881-7524



hskipweitzen@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-5302



Eugenia Foxworth, Realtor, Foxworth Realty







Eugenia Foxworth is a unique real estate Broker ?without borders?, specializing in exceptional Properties in New York City, Riverdale, NY and internationally. She has acquired a reputation with both buyers and sellers as someone who can make a deal happen through her tenacity, knowledge of the market, professionalism and personality. She is a New York State licensed Broker, a Certified MWBE, a member of NAR (National Association of Realtors), MANAR, NYSAR, REBNY (Real Estate Board of New York), NYRS (New York Residential Specialist) and is a member of t he NYC Local Council of FIABCI-USA (the International Federation of Real Estate.



She is on the Executve Board of Directors of FIABCI-USA. She received a ?Medal of Honor? for distinguished service from the U.S. Chapter President (2007-2008) of FIABCI that is affiliated with the United Nations and is in 165 countries. She was elected as a Vice President of Networking and Marketing for FIABCI International 2008-2013. She has been chosen as a member of Elite each year from 2003 to 2012 by Unique Homes Magazine and is a Certified International Property Specialist, New York Residential Specialist and a MWBE.



She has established s reputation for "being out of the box, while getting the job done", therefore this economy does not phrase her. In 2006 she was recruited by Warburg Realty as an Associate Broker. Warburg is known for its rich tradition of providing a higher standard since 1896. Before changing association, Eugenia earned membership in the 2006 International Diamond Society for her performance and being in the top 13 percent of all Coldwell Banker sales associates from around the country in 2005.



New York, NY



Phone: 212-368-4902



Cell: 917-301-2479



eugenia@foxworthrealtyonline.com



https://www.expertclick.com/7489



Bradford Rand -- Rand Luxury Inc.







RAND Luxury produces a series of Press, Media & Affluent Consumer Charity events that showcase fine cars, jewelry, electronics, private jet co's, watches, wine, travel, artwork & more in New York City, during The Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and in the Hamptons.



The company's team has produced over 1,500 events since 1993 including Job Expo, TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, Investment Expo, The "Luxury Escape" Lounge during Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and the Hamptons Luxury Brunch Series. RAND Luxury has also produced numerous automotive launch unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati & McLaren!



The charities that have benefited from our events include City Harvest, The Red Cross, VH1-Save the Music, The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation and Southampton Hospital.



The company's events have been featured on CNBC, NBC, CBS, CNN, Variety, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, The NY Post / Page 6, The Daily News, Hamptons Magazine, AOL, Crains, Yahoo, The Los Angeles Times & more.



The company was founded by entrepreneur Bradford Rand and is based in Manhattan.



New York, NY



212.655.4505 ext 223



bradfordrand@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/16180



Marilyn Anderson -- How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE







Marilyn Anderson is a bestselling author, travel & entertainment reporter, and award-winning film and television writer. She won a LUMINAS Award for the Positive Depiction of Women in Film & Television and was honored by the WGA as a writer of one of the 101 Best Written Series of the past seven decades: Murphy Brown. Her other TV credits include FAME, Sherman Oaks, and Carol & Company, starring Carol Burnett. Marilyn is writer-producer of the family film, How to Beat a Bully, and author of the personal finance book, How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short. Her book was recently featured in Forbes and USA Weekly, and it won an IRWIN Award as the Best Book on Saving Money & Living Well of the Year.



Los Angeles, CA



310-502-4047



MAndersonCapNews@aol.com



https://www.expertclick.com/12990



Dr. Michael Grayson -- Has the Cure for Bad Credit







Dr. Michael C. Grayson has a proven track record of over 20 years for helping businesses receive funding. Using his award winning program and your credit score he can get anyone up to $250,000 in personal and up to $750,000 in business unsecured, minimum or no doc funding. Dr. Grayson currently holds all three credit industry records including the World's Highest Credit Score.



Dr. Grayson provides one-on-one consultation, large group video conferencing and hands-on credit, debt and funding services, every step of the way for individuals and businesses needing assistance with debt elimination, SBA funding or credit management.



New York, NY



919-437-0001



jerry@specialguests.com



https://www.expertclick.com/21689



Tracy Shawn --Novelist, Speaker





Author and speaker Tracy Shawn, MA lives in California. Her award-winning novel, 'The Grace of Crows,' has been hailed as an accurate portrayal of generalized anxiety disorder and a healing opportunity to the reader. Tracy's short stories have appeared in Literary Brushstrokes, Psychology Tomorrow Magazine, and most recently, Steel House Review. She's written numerous articles for print and online publications and is a frequent contributor to psychcentral.com. She has currently finished her second novel. Tracy is also a passionate 'anxiety warrior,' who writes and speaks about how to pull oneself out of the trenches of stress, anxiety, and worry. Her keynote speech, 'From Stressed and Scattered to Calm and Centered,' offers innovate ways to overcome emotional tension.



Central Coast, CA



Prefers Email: mesashak@cox.net



https://www.expertclick.com/12729



Joan Stewart -- Publicity Expert







Publicity expert Joan Stewart shows you how to use free publicity to establish your credibility, enhance your reputation, position yourself as an expert, sell more products and services, promote a favorite cause or issue, and position your company as an employer of choice. She worked as a newspaper editor and reporter for 22 years and accepted and rejected thousands of story ideas, so she knows what the media want.



Milwaukee, WI



262-284-7451



jstewart@publicityhound.com



https://www.expertclick.com/7593



Ilyce Glink -- Financial Wellness Expert







ILYCE R. GLINK is an award-winning journalist who writes about real estate and personal finance. She has hosted several nationally-syndicated radio programs. Her syndicated weekly column, "Best Money Moves," is read by millions in newspapers from coast-to-coast, and on the Internet. Her work has also been published by Worth magazine, the Chicago Tribune, The Washington Post, Woman's World, the Chicago Sun-Times, Working Woman, Bride, and many other publications. She is the author of 14 books published by Penguin Random House and Harper Collins, including the bestselling 100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask,100 Questions You Should Ask About Your Personal Finances and Buy, Close, Move In!.



Glink has hundreds of radio and television appearances to her credit, including NBC's the Today show, CBS's The Early Show, CNBC's Money Wheel, Oprah and CNN. She contributes weekly to WGN Radio, in Chicago, hosted her own show and filled in for Clark Howard on WSB Radio, in Atlanta. Through her content strategy and production company, Think Glink Media, she consults with Fortune 1000 companies and technology companies about content strategy and production.



She is also the CEO of Best Money Moves, a technology+coaching company in the fintech space that helps employees measure financial stress and dial it down using AI, customized tools, content, and calculators. Through its channel partners, Best Money Moves is available to more than 20 million employees.



An energetic and dynamic speaker, Glink has spoken to audiences as large as 10,000 all over the world. Her readers and viewers have often commented that her warm and informative style is like having a friend on the inside during what is often a trying time-both financially and emotionally. Her website, ThinkGlink.com, has more than 80,000 UVMs, while nearly 20,000 readers receive her free weekly newsletter.



Chicago, IL



847-242-0550



ilyce@thinkglink.com



https://www.expertclick.com/1198



