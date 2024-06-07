Fun Father’s Day Printables

Save time and money and impress dads this Father's Day with printables
from the FreePrintable.net family of websites.
"It's easy to instantly download and print everything from holiday-themed gift tags to coloring pages," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "Along with printables for fathers, there are items for grandpas, uncles and other father figures"
In 2024, Father's Day falls on June 16. Printables are especially helpful for anyone shopping last-minute or on a budget.
FreePrintableCertificates.net has printable awards
for world's best grandpas, super dads, foster parents, stepdads and more. They're illustrated and suitable for framing. Choose from a free PDF version to print and write on by hand or a $5 DOC option if you'd like to type into the certificate using Microsoft Word before printing.
FreeLetterheadTemplates.net has themed Father's Day letterhead
designs with iconic ties and mustaches, FreePrintableStationery.net has stationery
and PageBorders.net is home to decorative borders
.
The Father's Day coloring pages
at FreePrintableColoringPages.net include designs such as: a dad with a medal, a golfing pop, dads with kids, and Best Dad ribbons and trophies.
There are Father's Day gift tags
at FreePrintableGiftTags.net with happy days, dads with gifts, and even robot dads.
"Printables are perfect for Father's Day," Savetz said. "All you need is paper and your home or office printer"
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.