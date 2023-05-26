FreePrintable.net Sites Surpass 60,000 Printables

The FreePrintable.net family of websites has collectively surpassed 60,000 printables
. The first of what is now more than 100 sites was launched 18 years ago.
"I am so pleased that FreePrintable.net has reached this milestone as of the end of May 2023," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "As has been the case since the beginning, there's a free version of each and every printable"
FreePrintable.net has business forms
, medical forms
, certificates
, printables for kids, and lots more for home, schools or businesses.
Almost 2,000 new printables have been added in the last year alone.
"Even as technology evolves, everything at FreePrintable.net is still created and hand-checked by our staff of actual humans," Savetz clarified.
The most popular items include the calendars
at Printable2023calendars.com, papers
at PrintablePaper.net and classroom printables
at TeachersPrintables.net.
Again, there's a free version of everything. At some sites, a PDF version is free and a customizable DOC or other editable file is either free or a few dollars.
Savetz is also the founder of FaxZero.com, which lets users send a free internet fax
, up to five faxes of three pages each per day, or send more and longer faxes for just $2.09 per fax. Or, users can fax internationally at a low rate.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.