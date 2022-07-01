FreePrintable.net Sites Reach 58,000 Printables

The first website in the FreePrintable.net family of sites was launched 17 years ago with just a few dozen printables
. Now, as of June 2022, there are more than 58,000 printables at around 100 sites, each with a free version to instantly download and print.
"When I started offering free printables online in 2005, I never imagined that my little business card
and coloring pages
sites would reach such a milestone," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "It won't be long before there are 60,000 printables"
FreePrintable.net now has business forms
, medical forms
, calendars
, classroom printables
and thousands of other printables for use at home, in school or by businesses.
From the certificates
at FreePrintableCertificates.net to the lined, graph and specialty papers
at PrintablePaper.net, there's so much from which to choose.
"Since day one, the FreePrintable.net sites have had a free option for every printable," Savetz said. "At some sites, a PDF version is free and an editable version is either free or a few dollars for an editable version"
Savetz is also the founder of FaxZero.com, which lets users send a free internet fax
, up to five faxes of three pages each per day, or send more and longer faxes (or fax internationally) at a low rate.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.