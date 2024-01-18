Free Shopping Lists to Print

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Thursday, January 18, 2024



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The website FreePrintableGroceryList.com has expanded its selection of free grocery lists and related items."There are now 428 shopping lists, menu planners and other printables to instantly download and print for free," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Many of them have suggested items prefilled to check off, making shopping or packing even easier"Two dozen new lists have just been added to the site, which was launched in 2008 with basic grocery lists and menu planners New lists and templates have been added for holidays. Plus, FreePrintableGroceryList.com now has several lists for special meals or parties that print with four per sheet. Each is illustrated and designed for: a barbecue, a pizza party, sushi, a cocktail bar, a taco bar, a pasta bar or an ice cream bar.The selection of blank, lined vertical lists has expanded to feature cute illustrations such as: garlic, jam jars, pineapple, roses, wine and vintage Santa.FreePrintableGroceryList.com goes beyond food. The new additions include: a capsule wardrobe checklist, an outfit planner, a theme park packing list and a gas station fuel cost tracker. The new holiday lists include Christmas and Hanukkah guides for shopping for a child referred by a charitable organization. There are also new lists for organizing Secret Santa matchups, family wish lists and a shopping budget.FreePrintableGroceryList.com has specialty lists for quite a few dietary restrictions, as well as a Master Grocery List with dozens of items pre-filled in checklist style. Along with menu planners, the site has labels , substitutions lists, pantry lists and price comparisons."Everything at the site is free to download and print," Savetz said. "You can choose a PDF, or opt for the also-free editable DOC version if you'd like to type into your list using Microsoft Word"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

