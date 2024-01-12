Free Rulers and Other Measuring Tools to Print

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, January 12, 2024



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free New printable rulers and other measuring tools have been added to the website PrintableRulers.net, and there are now nearly 200 items, each free to instantly download and print."These printables are super helpful when you don't have the measuring tool you need on hand," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator"Along with new standard and metric rulers with markings in color, there are several new pocket ruler designs that print with six rulers on each page. The selection of zero-center rulers has also expanded. New to the site are blank rulers and other tools with measurement marking lines but no numbers. The specialty rulers category now includes three evidence rulers.PrintableRulers.net has measuring tools for students, professionals, hobbyists and crafters."Be sure to set your printer to 100 percent for the best results," Savetz advised. "Also, I always welcome user suggestions on what to add next. PrintableRulers.net has expanded so much since its start with just a few basic rulers back in 2015"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

