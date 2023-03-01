Free Resume Templates

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Wednesday, March 1, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free Anyone looking for a job or wanting to update their professional or academic resume can make use of the free templates at InstantResumeTemplates.com."I've added 18 new templates, bringing the total of sample resumes to more than 500," said Kay Savetz, who created the site in 2008. "Like everything at InstantResumeTemplates.com, the new designs are free to download and customize for personal use"The template designs range from simple textual setups to eye-catching layouts, and each is available to download in either letter or A4 size. Users can just type over the placeholder text to adjust it to suit specific experience and objectives.The newest templates include resumes that can be easily read by Automatic Tracking System screening software. The job-specific ATS-friendly templates have typical experience prefilled, and include: accounting, banker, data analyst, engineer, journalist, nurse, office manager, sales representative and veterinary technician. The site also has new academic and basic fill-in ATS resumes InstantResumeTemplates.com has traditional chronological resumes along with creative designs. The newest include a colorful rainbow resume and a grayscale design.Also just added to the site are several job-specific designs with the profession or position in a sidebar with big, bold print. These are for: instructors, babysitters or retail clerks.Some of the new resume templates address special situations, such as returning to the workforce or career changes. There are also resumes for entry-level, college and graduate students. Rounding out the new academic resumes are curriculum vitae templates for career academics such as researchers and professors.Visitors to InstantResumeTemplates.com can download any template for free in DOC format and open it in Microsoft Word to type into it and customize the wording.The site also has free templates for job objectives and skills matrixes. Sister site LettersOfRecommendation.net has sample recommendation letters There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

