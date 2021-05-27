Free Resume Templates

Several new sample resumes have been added to the website InstantResumeTemplates.com.

"This newest batch of resumes brings the number of templates at the site to well over 400," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "Each resume is free to download, customize and print."

InstantResumeTemplates.com has sample resumes for specific industries, including full-color templates with graphics and other visually appealing designs. Some of the resumes have sample wording especially for first-time job seekers and those reentering the workforce. Others address situations relevant to the coronavirus pandemic such as telecommuting, gig work and retail positions.

Some of the new resumes are designed with basic formatting and fonts that can easily be read by Automatic Tracking System (ATS) software.

The site also has quite a few resumes for academic positions and scholarships. The just-added college scholarship resumes include variations for artists and freshmen. There are also resumes for student volunteers, a minimalist resume and a "free spirit" personality resume.

Each new resume template at InstantResumeTemplates.com is available in both letter and A4 size. Each template downloads in DOC (Microsoft Word) format, so they are simple to type into and customize.

The site also has free templates for job objectives and skills matrixes. Some of the designs have matching cover letters at sister site CoverLetterExamples.net.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.