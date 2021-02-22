Free Resignation Letter Templates

Anyone ready to move on from a job, volunteer position or other role can make use of the sample resignation letters at the website ResignationLetters.biz.

"These letter templates are intended as a jumping-off point to find the right words when resigning," explained Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There are 273 letters at ResignationLetters.biz. Just pick one that's close to the situation and edit it to fit."

There are sample resignation letters for a wide variety of personal situations and workplaces, including volunteer boards, political roles and academic fields. The site also has several articles with tips on writing one's resignation. (Of course, employees should be sure to consult an attorney when needed.)

The new job-related letters at ResignationLetters.biz include resigning from positions in health care. There are resignation samples for teen workers and letters all the way up to CEOs.

The site also has new letters that provide reasons for leaving such as: management change, needing to be challenged, a negative environment, poor compensation, outdated equipment, an unstable company and unrealistic goals.

ResignationLetters.biz also has letters that address pandemic-related issues such as health and safety or furloughs.

Also new are several education letters for declining college offers or asking to be removed from a waitlist.

"Each letter at ResignationLetters.biz is free for your personal use," Savetz reiterated. "Download them in DOC format for use with Microsoft Word or another compatible program, or simply copy and paste the text directly from the site."

