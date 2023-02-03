Speaker
Free Printables for Valentine’s Day
There are hundreds of Valentine's Day printables, each with a free version to download and print, at the FreePrintable.net family of websites.


"There are cute coloring pages, romantic cards, fun certificates and lots more for use at school, home or the office," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator.


FreePrintableColoringPages.net has free Valentine's Day coloring pages with flowers, candies, teddy bears and even a dinosaur in love.


There are mazes, games, classroom Valentines, crafts, Valentine's Day cards and more at FreePrintableValentines.net.


Valentine's Day borders can be found at PageBorders.net, and there are lots of letterhead templates at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net. Flyers for Valentine's Day parties and events can be printed at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net. To keep everything in order, there are Valentine's Day to do lists and shopping lists at PrintableToDoList.com and FreePrintableGroceryList.com.


The Valentine's Day gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net include full-color designs with hearts, children, couples and lovable robots. These tags can attached to packages, food treats and even a bouquet of flowers.


There are Valentine recipe cards at FreePrintableRecipeCards.net, Valentine's Day certificates at FreePrintableCertificates.net, Valentine banners at PrintableBanners.net and Valentine fax cover sheets at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.


"There's a free version of everything to print at Valentine's Day or anytime," Savetz said. "Printables save you time and a last-minute trip to the store"


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
