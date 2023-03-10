Speaker
Free Printables for St. Patrick’s Day
From:
Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Kay Savetz -- Free Printables
Portland, OR
Friday, March 10, 2023


There are hundreds of St. Patrick's Day printables at the FreePrintable.net sites, each with a free version to instantly download and print.


"It's easy to print everything from page borders and flyers to coloring pages and gift tags," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "The St. Patrick's Day printables feature rainbows, shamrocks, pots of gold, leprechauns and other iconic holiday images"


There is St. Patrick's Day stationery and letterhead at FreePrintableStationery.net and FreeLetterheadTemplates.net, as well as borders at PageBorders.net and event flyers at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net. Or, print a St. Patrick's Day banner from PrintableBanners.net. These are ideal for school, businesses, parties and more.


FreePrintableColoringPages.net has coloring pages with clovers, lucky horseshoes and even some green beer (for grownups to color).


The holiday gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net are free to print as well.


FreePrintableCertificates.net has certificates to commemorate the holiday. There's also a St. Patrick's Day fax cover sheet at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.


"I'm constantly adding new printables for the holidays and every day," Savetz said. "As always, there's a free version of each item"


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
