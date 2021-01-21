Free Printables for Open-Source Word Processing

Two websites with printables especially designed for users of open-source word processing programs have expanded to include more than 700 documents in total.

"Anyone who uses Open Office or LibreOffice can make use of the forms, charts and other printables at OpenOfficeTemplates.com and LibreOfficeTemplates.net," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "Each of the .ODT and .ODS templates is free to download and print."

The free printables, drawn from favorites at the nearly 100 FreePrintable.net sites, are ready to instantly open and use in OpenOffice or LibreOffice. Both programs are free alternatives to Microsoft Word.

The new additions include pandemic-related forms, invoices, grocery lists, restaurant forms and classroom printables.

There's a grocery stockpiling list, forms on which to note coronavirus precautions taken and a delivery orders tracker. Other new forms are designed for use in school classrooms.

OpenOfficeTemplates.com and LibreOfficeTemplates.net also have planners, family trees, letterhead sheets, business cards and more.

"DOC format files don't always open correctly with open-source software, but these .ODT and .ODS files won't have any issues," Savetz said. "Plus, they are absolutely free."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.