From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, November 4, 2022



Free Printables for Classrooms and College



"I've expanded TeachersPrintables.net again and again since its launch in 2008," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There's now everything from alphabet worksheets for preschoolers to planners for college-bound students"



The newest



The newest



Ideal for parents or other loved ones to use are colorful new "open when" cards. They can be left with a student at college drop-off, or included in care packages. Each sheet of cards can be printed on regular or sticker paper and attached to an envelope that holds a note or gift card. The "open when" cards are illustrated with messages such as "open when you are homesick" or "open when you want pizza"



The new reading and



Also new are safety



Other new additions to TeachersPrintables.net include a late work



"The site has hundreds of free printables for classrooms, online learning and homeschooling," Savetz said.



Each item is free to print individually, and there's also the time-saving option to purchase a classroom license ($27) or whole-school ($67) license that includes



Sister site InstantWorksheets.net has



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The selection of classroom printables at TeachersPrintables.net has grown to nearly 1,600 items, each with a free option to instantly download and print."I've expanded TeachersPrintables.net again and again since its launch in 2008," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There's now everything from alphabet worksheets for preschoolers to planners for college-bound students"The newest templates , charts and other printables at TeachersPrintables.net include library signs, parent communication forms and more. As always, it's free to download and print anything at the site individually, and there are convenient premium options as well.The newest college planning printables at the site include: an application tracker, a dorm and meals comparison chart, a FAFSA and CSS Profile documents checklist and a standardized test tracker. The category is also home to a college funding plan template, a financial aid offers comparison chart and college features comparison forms.Ideal for parents or other loved ones to use are colorful new "open when" cards. They can be left with a student at college drop-off, or included in care packages. Each sheet of cards can be printed on regular or sticker paper and attached to an envelope that holds a note or gift card. The "open when" cards are illustrated with messages such as "open when you are homesick" or "open when you want pizza"The new reading and library forms include a library book tracker and a book rating form on which students can award up to five stars to their favorite books they've read. There are also new illustrated signs for libraries, including a banned books display sign, a reading nook sign and a "quiet please" sign.Also new are safety signs for the drop-off and pickup line at school as well as the school bus line. The site also has signs for concession stands, pandemic safety and classrooms.Other new additions to TeachersPrintables.net include a late work homework form , an extra credit form and a group project contact list."The site has hundreds of free printables for classrooms, online learning and homeschooling," Savetz said.Each item is free to print individually, and there's also the time-saving option to purchase a classroom license ($27) or whole-school ($67) license that includes everything at the site and comes with a bonus collection of papers.Sister site InstantWorksheets.net has worksheets , while PrintablePaper.net is home to lined, graph, penmanship and specialty paper . Plus, there's PrintablesToday.com, the daily printables site with calendars, vocabulary words, holidays, puzzles and a Hero of the Day.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

