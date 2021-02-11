Free Printable stationery

With the latest additions to FreePrintableStationery.net, the website now has nearly 1,000 stationery templates, each free to download and print.

"These new stationery designs further expand this site that I started back in 2008," said Kevin Savetz. "As has been the case since day one, each stationery sheet is free to download and print."

The two dozen new designs range from letterhead with decorative titles to themed designs for holidays, professions and hobbies.

There's new, colorful birthday stationery, plus, site users can print sheets with gold-look or black script lettering that reads: bon voyage, condolences, congratulations, good luck or thank you.

The new business stationery includes illustrations for the roofing industry, musicians and gardeners. There are also designs featuring candy, donuts and other desserts.

The new holiday stationery at FreePrintableStationery.net includes designs illustrated for Remembrance Day.

FreePrintableStationery.net has formal and informal stationery, monogram stationery, abstract stationery, stationery for kids and lots more.

Everything at the site is free to download and print in editable DOC format to be typed into using Microsoft Word or another compatible program. Or, users can simply print the stationery and write on it by hand.

"Some of the designs have matching business cards at FreePrintableBusinessCards.net," Savetz said. "And there are hundreds of additional letterhead designs at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net."

Recently, FreePrintable.net added a Best of Stationery Pack to its selection of 60-plus themed Packs. It's $19 to instantly download 50 of the most popular stationery designs.

"The themed Packs are a handy, time-saving option," Savetz said. "The stationery sheets were carefully curated to provide a broad range of designs of use in home and business settings."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.