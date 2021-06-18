Free Printable World Maps

All parts of the world are represented among the printable maps at PrintableWorldMap.net. The maps are ideal for school use or anywhere people want to brush up on geography and history.

"Counting the newest additions, PrintableWorldMap.net now has more than 700 printables," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Each map is absolutely free to download and print."

The new maps include 50 state maps with their capital cities indicated with a distinctive yellow star. Several island nation country maps with a similar style have been added, too.

There are also new unlabeled and labeled maps of the original 13 colonies of the United States.

The new topical maps include labeled and unlabeled maps of the major U.S. rivers and bodies of water.

PrintableWorldMap.net also has regional maps, continent maps, and more. Most have both labeled and fill-in versions.

The site also has maps illustrating time zones, hemispheres, state flags, U.S. statehood, the Oregon Trail, tectonic plates, animal habitats and zip codes.

"Rounding out this site I launched in 2009 are quite a few constellation maps of the stars," Savetz said.

Each map at PrintableWorldMap.net downloads instantly for free as a PDF file. Or, users can conveniently download the entire collection at once for $9.

