Free Printable To-Do Lists

"This site makes it easier to stay on-task, with a wide variety of simple and complex to-do lists," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There are now more than 400 printables to choose from, all of them free to download and print"



PrintableToDoList.com has checklists, planner-style pages, blank lists, lists with items already filled out and other organizational tools.



The new weekly to-do lists include a version for students, black-and-white and color lists and a work to-do list. Plus, visitors to PrintableToDoList.com can find a two-day set of to-do lists with "today" and "tomorrow" headers.



Everything at the site is free in both PDF format and as an editable DOC file that can be typed into using Microsoft Word, so users can fill out their lists before printing.



