Free Printable Stationery for Holidays or Anytime

The website FreePrintableStationery.net, which has more than 1,000 stationery
designs, has been updated with even more free printables.
"These new printable stationery
designs complement the huge selection already at FreePrintableStationery.net," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "And, as has been the case since its launch in 2008, everything at the site is free to download and print"
The new additions feature illustrations exclusive to FreePrintable.net, in both full-color and color-it-yourself versions. There are holiday
designs ideal for Valentine's Day or love letters and weddings, with hearts, balloons and teddy bears. There are also new St. Patrick's Day stationery sheets featuring leprechauns, shamrocks, pots of gold, the Irish flag and St. Patrick.
FreePrintableStationery.net has formal and informal stationery for business and personal correspondence
, along with monogrammed stationery
. The site also offers abstract
, nature stationery, animal stationery, stationery for kids, and more.
It's easy to type into the downloaded sheets before printing, or users can print them out lined or unlined format and handwrite letters.
Again, everything at FreePrintableStationery.net is free in editable DOC (Microsoft Word) format. Some of the designs have matching business cards at FreePrintableBusinessCards.net. There are even more letterhead designs at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net.
Also available is the time-saving Best of Stationery Pack
. It's only $19, and includes 50 letterhead designs in one convenient download.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.