From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, November 18, 2022



Free Printable Shopping Lists



"I recently added two dozen new printable



FreePrintableGroceryList.com now has 383 shopping lists, along with



The newest



Along with blank, lined checklists, the site has a very popular Master Grocery List with dozens of items pre-filled with checkboxes next to each.



FreePrintableGroceryList.com also has grocery lists for foods commonly eaten on special diets, such as for gestational diabetes, fibromyalgia, menopause and keto. (Anyone on a special diet should be sure to consult a doctor or dietician when needed.)



Many of the lists at the site are illustrated. There are new simple



FreePrintableGroceryList.com also has lists for shopping for donations, packing for trips or moving, and more. The newest additions include lists for: back to school shopping, childbirth preparation and packing for a college dorm. Another new checklist suggests what to pack in a diaper bag.



Also new is a list especially for shopping IKEA stores by aisle and item number. The



Other just-added printables include a delivery and takeout tipping guide as well a "large purchase" tipping guide. There is also a new tracker for comparing fuel prices at various gas stations.



Along with FreePrintableGroceryList.com menu planners are a coordinated coupon binder with a price guide and budgeting tools. New to the site is an illustrated baking journal page with hole punch guides. The journal is intended for tracking bread and pastry baking times and other details.



Everything at FreePrintableGroceryList.com is free to download and print in PDF or editable DOC format. Using Microsoft Word, it's easy to type list or menu items onto the page before printing.



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free Whether someone is shopping for holiday gifts or meals, or packing for a trip, there are hundreds of lists to print for free at FreePrintableGroceryList.com."I recently added two dozen new printable lists to the site, and they range from blank, lined grocery lists to packing and other specialty lists," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator.FreePrintableGroceryList.com now has 383 shopping lists, along with menu planners , labels, substitutions lists, pantry lists and more.The newest specialty shopping lists include a checklist for items for charcuterie boards. There's also a version of the classic "dirty dozen" produce list.Along with blank, lined checklists, the site has a very popular Master Grocery List with dozens of items pre-filled with checkboxes next to each.FreePrintableGroceryList.com also has grocery lists for foods commonly eaten on special diets, such as for gestational diabetes, fibromyalgia, menopause and keto. (Anyone on a special diet should be sure to consult a doctor or dietician when needed.)Many of the lists at the site are illustrated. There are new simple blank shopping lists with three vertical, lined lists on each sheet to cut apart and use. The graphics include: a car, a cat, a dog, citrus fruit, a fish and a U.S. flag.FreePrintableGroceryList.com also has lists for shopping for donations, packing for trips or moving, and more. The newest additions include lists for: back to school shopping, childbirth preparation and packing for a college dorm. Another new checklist suggests what to pack in a diaper bag.Also new is a list especially for shopping IKEA stores by aisle and item number. The holiday lists now include a Halloween shopping list. (The site has Thanksgiving, Hannukah and Christmas lists, among others.)Other just-added printables include a delivery and takeout tipping guide as well a "large purchase" tipping guide. There is also a new tracker for comparing fuel prices at various gas stations.Along with FreePrintableGroceryList.com menu planners are a coordinated coupon binder with a price guide and budgeting tools. New to the site is an illustrated baking journal page with hole punch guides. The journal is intended for tracking bread and pastry baking times and other details.Everything at FreePrintableGroceryList.com is free to download and print in PDF or editable DOC format. Using Microsoft Word, it's easy to type list or menu items onto the page before printing.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

