Professionals, hobbyists or anyone who needs to measure something can make good use of the free printable rulers
and other measuring tools at PrintableRulers.net.
"I've just added a dozen new rulers
to the site," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "These rulers are especially handy when you don't have easy access to a traditional wooden or metal measuring tool"
PrintableRulers.net now has 238 printables, ranging from classroom rulers
to tools for specific industries. "Be sure to print at 100 percent for the best results," Savetz advised.
The selection of layout rulers
for designing and publishing now includes even more standard and metric type-gauge rulers as well as a version with picas marked.
There are new pocket-size scale rulers
for engineers and architects. These can stand in for professional
high-end metal tools in a pinch.
The sewing rulers
category now has even more printable quilters squares, and the crafting rulers have expanded to include several plastic canvas templates for pattern designers.
Each item at PrintableRulers.net instantly downloads and prints for free as a PDF file. PrintableRulers.net is a sister site to TeachersPrintables.net and PrintablePaper.net, which are home to classroom printables
and papers
.
"I like to joke that these rulers really 'measure up'," Savetz said. "I'm looking forward to adding even more variations based on site user suggestions"
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.