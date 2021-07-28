Free Printable Rulers and Other Measuring Tools

Even more printable rulers have been added to the website PrintableRulers.net, and each item is absolutely free to download and print.

"This site has been 'inching along' since its launch in 2015," joked Kevin Savetz, creator of PrintableRulers.net along with a hundred other printables sites. "I'm pleased to have expanded the collection to include a wide range of craft rulers and other measuring tools."

There are now 138 printables at PrintableRulers.net, ideal for home, school and workplaces. The selection includes standard, metric and specialty rulers. Each prints instantly, and site users are advised to make sure their printer settings are at one hundred percent for more accurate paper rulers.

New to the site are several grid rulers with both standard and metric options and a varying number of grid lines per centimeter or inch. One edge of each has a zero-center mark.

A new category has been added to the site especially for cross stitch rulers. These needlework rulers are designed to match popular sizes of Aida cloth and other cross stitch fabrics such as linen. (Some can be used with plastic canvas; you crafters out there will know what to do!) The rulers' counts per inch range from 10 to 28.

PrintableRulers.net also has hobbyist rulers, drawing rulers, right-to-left rulers, pocket rulers, and page layout rulers. Print colorful rulers or even print and assemble a yard stick and measuring tape.

"These rulers are especially helpful when you need to measure something in a pinch and can't get to the store," Savetz said. "For classroom printables and paper, head to TeacherPrintables.net and PrintablePaper.net."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.