Free Printable Paper and Forms

It's easy to instantly print lined, graph and all kinds of specialty papers at PrintablePaper.net. The popular website just added dozens of new printables.

"There are now 1,900 papers and other printables at PrintablePaper.net," said Kevin Savetz, who created the site in 2008. "The newest printable paper ranges from lined note paper to music paper."

The site also has crafting paper, penmanship paper, budgets, games, score sheets and much more.

Just added are new versions of lined paper with 2mm, 4mm, and 8mm line spacing as well as two variations of Cornell dot paper.

There's also a new set of specialty paper that has full backgrounds with texture effects such as aged paper, burned paper, coffee stains, bokeh, cracks and crumpling, fire, tin foil, marble, wood grain and a torn look.

The new music paper is one- and two-octave piano paper that complements the existing selection of staff paper and guitar tablature sheets.

PrintablePaper.net also has storyboard templates, comic pages, calligraphy paper, logarithmic paper, calligraphy paper, 3D paper, brochure templates, and lots more.

"There is a free version of everything at PrintablePaper.net," Savetz reiterated. A few categories, such as budgets, have a free PDF version as well as a $4 editable DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word or another compatible program before printing.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.