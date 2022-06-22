Free Printable Letterhead

From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Wednesday, June 22, 2022



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free Colorful new letterhead designs have been added to the website FreeLetterheadTemplates.net. Each is free to instantly download and print."I launched FreeLetterheadTemplates.net nearly 15 years ago as a complement to my stationery site, FreePrintableStationery.net," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "There are now more than 1,600 designs to instantly download and print for free"The new holiday letterhead includes the designs for Fourth of July, Mother's Day and Father's Day.There are red, white, and blue patriotic letterhead featuring balloons, hearts, and patriotic kids celebrating.FreeLetterheadTemplates.net also has subtle business designs and monogram letterhead in addition to the colorful, illustrated letterhead. Also available are sports, baby, animal, religious and other themed letterhead designs.The free letterhead is in DOC format so it can easily be typed into using Microsoft Word or another compatible program before printing. Or, simply print it out and write by hand.For those individuals and businesses that would like a variety of sheets available on their computer for letter-writing needs, there's the time-saving Best of Letterhead and Stationery Collection priced at $19. It includes 50 popular designs in one convenient file."I'm pleased to offer such a wide variety of designs," said Savetz, who also has sites with printable business cards, forms and more.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

