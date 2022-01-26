Free Printable Grocery Lists and Menu Planners

The website FreePrintableGroceryList.com has added even more printable grocery lists, menu planners and related printables.

"The site now has 359 printables for holidays and every day," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Each is free to download in either PDF or editable DOC format. The editable versions open in Microsoft Word or another compatible program, and users can type directly into them before printing."

FreePrintableGroceryList.com has blank lined shopping lists, specialty lists, labels, substitutions lists, pantry lists, menu planners and even a coupon-and-sale organizer.

The site's specialty lists category has grown to include anti-inflammatory diets, heart-healthy foods and other special considerations and eating plans.

Also new are lists especially for major chain stores, with sections organized by aisle to aid in efficient shopping.

The two dozen new additions also include a one-meal menu planner and lists for a trip to two or three stores. The newest holiday lists include gift shopping lists with suggested items, an illustrated party shopping list, and menu planners for Valentine's Day, Easter and Thanksgiving. There are also new printable menus for anniversary or birthday meals that can be used for planning or shared with guests.

FreePrintableGroceryList.com also has shopping lists for donations, packing lists and more. The coordinated coupon binder includes a price guide and budgeting tools.

"These lists and other printables will help shoppers save time and money," Savetz said. "I'm pleased to offer them free of charge for personal use."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.