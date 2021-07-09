Free Printable Gift Tags

For holidays or any time, the printable gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net are ready to instantly download and print.

"I just added even more gift tags to the site, and there are now more than 550 to choose from," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Each tag is free to instantly download and print."

Since its launch in 2005, FreePrintableGiftTags.net expanded from rectangular tags to include circular tags and other shapes. Each design prints with several on each page.

The two dozen new gift tags include colorful holiday gift tags for: April Fool's Day, Independence Day and Juneteenth. Also new are wedding anniversary tags, a heart-filled "I love you" tag, and "great job" and "well done" tags.

Most of the tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net have "to" and "from" fields. The new additions include versions with the recipient made clear in big, bold print such as: "To My Very Special Husband."

The site also has Christmas and Hanukkah gift tags, birthday gift tags, baby gift tags, monogram gift tags, colorable gift tags and lots more.

Any gift tag downloads free in either PDF or DOC format. The DOC version opens in Microsoft Word and other compatible programs so the user can type names and other messages onto the tags before printing.

"Printing on sticker paper or cardstock makes for a more flexible or sturdy tag," Savetz mentioned. "Or, punch a hole and add a string or ribbon to tie the tag to a gift."

