From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, August 4, 2023



Free Printable Flyer Template Selection Expands



"As has been the case since I started the site in 2010, all of the



The new



The just-added



The selection of flyers with pull-off tabs for passersby to take contact information on the go has been expanded. There are now "lost," "free," "for sale," "room for rent" and several other flyers. In some cases, two small flyers print on each page.



There are also new flyers in the Spanish language, for lawn care, child care, tutoring, community events and real estate.



"I'm confident that site visitors will find a flyer for almost any need," Savetz said. "Also, there are thousands of



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free New printable flyers have been added to the website PrintableFlyerTemplates.net, bringing the total at the site to nearly 500."As has been the case since I started the site in 2010, all of the flyers are free to download and print," said Kay Savetz. "Site users can choose from PDF or editable DOC versions. The DOC versions open in Microsoft Word so information can be typed into the flyers before printing"The new event flyers include illustrated printables for live music and a stage play. Also new are college fair and financial aid workshop flyers.The just-added service flyers include an art lessons flyer, a taxi flyer and a plumbing flyer.The selection of flyers with pull-off tabs for passersby to take contact information on the go has been expanded. There are now "lost," "free," "for sale," "room for rent" and several other flyers. In some cases, two small flyers print on each page.There are also new flyers in the Spanish language, for lawn care, child care, tutoring, community events and real estate."I'm confident that site visitors will find a flyer for almost any need," Savetz said. "Also, there are thousands of signs at sister site PrintableSigns.net"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

