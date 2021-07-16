Free Printable Flags

There are nearly 400 printable flags at FreePrintableFlags.com, and the site has just added even more, each free to download and print.

"Besides adding new flags, I recently reorganized the site to make it easier to find everything," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There are not only country and state flags but flags for social causes, sports and other purposes as well as miniature versions of some flags."

There are new flags for causes as well as sports. A Jolly Roger flag has been added for playing pirate.

The flags of Asia now include the region of Kurdistan and there's a new Pan-African flag as well. A green flag with a star is meaningful to people who read and write Esperanto.

The new sports flags are for racing and print in solids, checks or patterns. The selection includes a disqualification flag, flags warning of faster cars, and mechanical failure alert flags.

New human rights causes offer printables to celebrate Pride and support human rights and social causes. There are colorful flags signaling: asexual pride, lesbian pride, genderfluidity pride, pansexual pride and more.

The new signal flags are square and typically used by boats or ships. One warns of various weather conditions. Another can be flown when a scuba diver is down on a dive nearby.

With the site reorganization, it's now easier to find, view and print mini versions of the most popular flags, including country flags. They print with four approximately 3-by-5-inch flags or 16 mini flags on each sheet. There are also tiny 2-by-1.25-inch flags that are ideal for school projects, crafts, food decorations and more.

FreePrintableFlags.com has full-color and black-and-white outline flags for continents, states, territories and islands. There are labeled and unlabeled versions.

"Each flag is free and downloads instantly in PDF format," Savetz said. "They're great for school or anyone who is into flags."

