Free Printable Contracts

Thanks to a round of new, exclusive additions to the website, PrintableContracts.com now has nearly 600 contract agreements, warranties and waivers.

"Everything at PrintableContracts.com is free for personal use," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Just download a sample contract and edit the wording to suit your situation. Of course, consult an attorney when needed."

The sample contracts cover business matters, personal dealings and other issues.

New to the site are several company policy templates, including for paycheck advances and Covid-related issues. An informed consent form is also new, as is a sample service contract for caregivers.

Some of the site's agreements relate to school or teens. There are two new prom contracts. For college, there are housing, dorm and roommate agreements.

The new waivers at PrintableContracts.com cover: informed consent, debt, HIPAA, homestead rights, guardianship, deductibles, conditions and conflicts of interest. Also just-added are: a research study agreement, a division of child care plan and a certification of no conflict.

The site also has agreements for relationships, events and more.

Visitors to PrintableContracts.com will also find helpful articles about different types of contracts as well as tips on how to use the site's templates.

"These samples are a great way to jump-start a written agreement for any situation," Savetz said. "Each template downloads instantly as an editable DOC file to type into using Microsoft Word or another compatible program. Or, users can simply cut and paste the text directly from the site."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.