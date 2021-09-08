Free Printable Banners and Banner Maker

PrintableBanners.net, a popular website offering hundreds of free printable banners, has added even more variations to instantly download.

"With the latest banners, there are now 430 ready-made messages at PrintableBanners.net," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Actually, the selection is unlimited thanks to the easy-to-use custom banner maker."

The pre-designed banners have big, bold lettering so they are easy to read from far away. One letter prints on each sheet of paper, and users can tape them to a wall, assemble them on a string, or display the message however they choose. For a sturdier or longer-lasting banner, printing on cardstock or laminating each page is recommended.

There are several new additions to the pandemic-related banners, including messages about safety precautions and information banners announcing the availability of vaccines.

There are also colorful new banners in color that advertise: burgers, corn, donuts, fresh pie, hot dogs, ice cream, milkshakes, pizza, pretzels and sandwiches. Also new is an ice sign in cool blue and a taco truck banner.

PrintableBanners.net also has new banners stating: fire danger, evacuation center, Tax Day and locker room. There are new celebration banners for the class of 2022 and beyond as well as a Game Day banner for sports fans.

The site also has holiday banners, birthday banners, church banners, best wishes banners, banners for classrooms and more.

With PrintableBanners.net's free banner maker, it's easy to create a custom banner. Site users simply choose a text color, font and style (filled or outline). Then, download and print.

"I've been adding new banners to this site since 2008," Savetz said. "I always welcome site user ideas on what to put up next."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.