Free Printable Banners

Dozens of new printable banners have been added to the website PrintableBanners.net. But the options are nearly limitless thanks to the site's free custom banner maker.

"The just-added banners include big, bold words announcing holidays, welcoming visitors and advising safety," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "The banners are free to download. Each bold letter takes up a full, letter-sized sheet of paper. Once printed, assemble them with string or tape to spell out the message."

The 24 new banners bring the total of printables at PrintableBanners.net to more than 400.

The new additions to PrintableBanners.net include several that are relevant during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as: Physical Distance, Social Distance, Six Feet Apart, Stand Here, One at a Time, Wash Your Hands, Masks Required and Wear a Face Covering.

Other new banners are appropriate for elections, such as those reading: Election Day, Ballot Box, and Ballot Drop Box.

PrintableBanners.net also has new sales and information, including some for races that state: Start, Halfway, Finish and Water. There are also new signs that spell out: Not an Entrance, Not an Exit and Drive-Through.

The new holiday banners proclaim Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples Day. Plus, there's a new "Celebrate Freedom" celebration banner.

PrintableBanners.net also has holiday banners, church banners, best wishes banners, school banners and lots more.

With the free custom banner maker, site users can create their own custom message to print and display. A menu offers choice of text color, font and style (filled or outline). Then, simply download and print.

"For a sturdier banner, you may want to print on cardstock or laminate the pages," Savetz advised.

