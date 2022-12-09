From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, December 9, 2022



Free Printable 2023 Calendars A website dedicated entirely to 2023 calendars now has dozens of designs to instantly download and print for free.



"Printable2023calendars.com is presented by FreePrintable.net, longtime provider of free and low-cost printables," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "Each year, you'll find monthly, year-on-a-page and specialty calendars for business, home and school use."



Printable2023calendars.com has Monday start calendars, large print monthly calendars, year-on-a-page calendars with holidays in red, a vertical list calendar, calendars with the next month at the bottom and wallet-sized calendars. There are also cute and colorful decorative calendars.



The basic monthly calendars can be downloaded one month at a time, or with all 12 months of 2023 in one file. These are available in either vertical or horizontal orientation.



Users who opt for the DOC version can then type in birthdays, appointments and other information before printing.



"I'm pleased to have been providing yearly calendars like these for nearly 15 years," Savetz said. "There are also planners at PrintablePlanners.net, to do lists at PrintableToDoList.com and many more organizational printables at the various FreePrintable.net sites."



Another option is to purchase the 2023 Get Organized Pack. It's one of more than 60 themed Printables Packs that include a collection of printables in one convenient download. The Get Organized Pack is just $19 and includes 30 planning-related printables, from calendars and menu planners to cleaning checklists and password trackers.



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

