Free National Media Access for Qualified Non-Profits

Greensboro, NC (August 12, 2025) — The News Council is offering qualified non-profit advocacy groups free distribution of their press releases through its nationally recognized platform, ensuring that public interest messages are perceived as news, not advertising.

For decades, The News Council — operated by ExpertClick — has donated press release distribution services to organizations championing the public good. Past recipients have included Smokey Bear & The National Park Service, The United Negro College Fund, American Red Cross, National Highway Traffic Administration, CIA, IRS, U.S. Olympic Committee, and the Clinton White House.

"We help causes take action by pushing their message out in 10 powerful ways, including Google News and LexisNexis," said Mitchell P. Davis, Founder. "Media outlets have praised our service — The New York Times called us 'Dial-an-Expert,' PRWeek wrote 'a Dating Service of PR,' and CNN called us 'An Invaluable Tool.'"

Special Membership Offer

Free Signature Level: Sign up at www.ExpertClick.com/join, skip entering a credit card on page two, and type "Guest of News Council" in the special offer box.

After entering a credit card, type "Half-Price from News Council" in the special offer box.

How the Service Works

Membership provides a press room on ExpertClick where groups can:

Publish up to 1,000 words with four images, a direct email link, and optional social media plug-ins.

Appear in topic searches and category listings.

Distribute news releases to Google News, LexisNexis, the ExpertClick homepage, and more.

A Legacy of Advocacy

Founded in 1984 as The Talk Show Guest Directory with support from the AdCouncil, The News Council continues a tradition of connecting causes with the public and the media. "News Council" is a registered U.S. trademark.

Onboarding & Customer Service

Promotional and presentation tools:

Beer Note drink coupon: View

Speaker Timing Card: View

Additional Sponsored Initiatives

The News Council also sponsors the International Platform Association (founded in 1831) — a speakers bureau: www.InternationalPlatform.org

Qualification Requirement

Non-profits must first qualify at www.GetExpertScore.com before claiming the free or half-price membership offer.

About The News Council / ExpertClick

ExpertClick connects journalists, producers, and event organizers with experts and advocacy groups. Members gain visibility through press rooms, syndicated news releases, and SEO tools. Learn more at www.NewsCouncil.org and www.ExpertClick.com.

Media Contact

Mitchell P. Davis



Founder, ExpertClick & The News Council



Phone: 202-333-5000



Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com