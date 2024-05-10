Free Letterhead to Print

The selection of printable letterhead
templates at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net has grown to 663 thanks to the recent addition of two dozen new designs.
"These letterhead
templates are ideal for business purposes as well as everyday letter-writing," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "As has been the case since I started the site in 2008, each sheet is free to download and print"
The new designs include a full set of "These monogrammed letterhead
with kid-friendly letters of the alphabet.
Other new additions include a dental-themed design. Plus, the animal letterhead
now includes a hummingbird. There's also a new sheet of swimming-themed letterhead in the sports
category.
Rounding out the new additions are: a mountain scene, makeup, rainbows and cute pencil stationery for kids
.
FreeLetterheadTemplates.net also has holiday letterhead
, wedding stationery, religious designs and much more.
"Each sheet downloads instantly in DOC format so users can type right into it using Microsoft Word, or print it out to write on the letterhead by hand," Savetz said.
People or organizations who expect to use to use a lot of designs can opt to download 50 of the most popular letterhead and FreePrintableStationery.net stationery sheets at once for $19 in the form of the Best of Letterhead and Stationery Collection
.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.