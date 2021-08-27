Free Letterhead to Print

Since its launch in 2008, the website FreeLetterheadTemplates.net has grown to include nearly 600 letterhead templates. Now, as always, each sheet is absolutely free to download and print.

"I'm pleased to continue to be able to offer free letterhead for all kinds of personal and business uses," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "In fact, there are nearly 1,000 additional free designs at my stationery site FreePrintableStationery.net.

Site users can instantly download and print personal letterhead, including new abstract designs such as a honeycomb patterned background. There are also three new floral letterhead designs.

Other new additions include a set of designs with bold, bright strips on one edge. Each sheet has a distinctive word in white script. The choices include: celebrate, congratulations, great job, love you, miss you and thinking of you.

A new set of monogram letterhead has been added as well, with a minimalist feel for both color and black-and-white variations.

FreeLetterheadTemplates.net also has sports letterhead, baby letterhead, animal letterhead, religious letterhead and much more.

The free letterhead is in DOC (Microsoft Word) format for typing directly into the template before printing. Or, users can simply print it out and write their letter by hand.

For those who need a variety of designs to have on hand for your personal and professional letter-writing, there's the time-saving Best of Letterhead and Stationery Collection, priced at $19 for 50 popular designs in one convenient file.

"The collection is a great option for anyone who deals in a lot of personal or business correspondence," Savetz said.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.