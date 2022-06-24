Free Letter of Recommendation Templates

From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, June 24, 2022



Recommendation letter



"There are 20 new sample letters at LettersOfRecommendation.net," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "They're easy to instantly download, customize and print"



The site's letters can help anyone find the right words to recommend someone for a job, in academic settings or in personal situations.



LettersOfRecommendation.net now has 377 recommendation letter templates, along with several articles with letter-writing tips.



The new additions include job-related recommendations for a summer job as well as letters with subjective and objective wording. There's also a sample letter for an especially competitive environment.



The new school-related recommendation letters cover applying for a college honor program, a graduate fellowship or international studies. The site also has templates related to scholarships and financial aid.



Also new are nomination letters for a leadership award or a mentorship.



LettersOfRecommendation.net has letters to send to potential references as well. The newest variations seek endorsements for joining a sorority or a private club, or for connecting with a journalist.



There's also a side hustle recommendation letter and a few letters for sorority and fraternity nominations. Another letter has sample wording for declining to write a reference letter for various reasons. Rounding out the new additions is a casual note advocating for someone who wants to join a book club.



LettersOfRecommendation.net has sample letters relating to adoption, citizenship, parole and other legal matters in addition to character reference letters for personal relationships.



"These letter templates are helpful when you need to write a letter on behalf of an employee, student, friend, business or other entity," Savetz said. "Site users can download any letter free in DOC format to type into using Microsoft Word, or simply cut and paste the text directly from the site.



