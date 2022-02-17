Free Legal Pleading Templates and Forms

From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Thursday, February 17, 2022



Legal pleading paper



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free A variety of new legal pleading templates have been added to the website LegalPleadingTemplate.com, and each is free to download and print."I've continued to expand the selection of pleading templates at this site since its launch in 2008," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "The new additions include pleading paper variations as well as other forms and templates of use to attorneys, law students, courthouse staff, notaries and others"The new additions include an especially flexible variation of pleading paper : continuous numbering paper. The PDF versions have 10 pages included, while the DOC versions are essentially unlimited when the file is opened in Word or another compatible program. The 15 new variations include a lined version and some styled to suit specific district and state superior courts.Because different courts require different formatting, LegalPleadingTemplate.com also has pleading paper with spacing, border lines and numbering differences.Also new are a joint witness list and a request for a refund. Plus, site users will find new court and law office forms such as sheets of exhibit tags for petitioners, defendants, trustees and grand juries.LegalPleadingTemplate.com has blank court and jury forms, law office printables, forms for notary publics , ledgers, courtroom signs and many other templates. There are now 450 printables at the site altogether.The forms and templates at LegalPleadingTemplate.com are not a substitute for legal advice, and users should be sure to consult an attorney when they need one.Everything at the site is free to download and print one at a time. Or, law offices and others can save time and money by buying the entire collection of printables in one convenient download for just $99.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

