Free Hardship Letter Templates for Tough Situations

For more than a decade, the website LetterOfHardship.net been offering hardship letter templates for a range of difficult situations.

"With the newest additions, there are now 321 letter templates, each free for personal use," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Users simply download a template and use the sample wording as a starting point for crafting a letter that meets their needs."

The letters cover financial, academic, medical and other hardships, and most are designed to elicit compassion in in the recipient as well as lay out facts or mitigating factors that have led to the need for accommodations, leniency or patience.

Hardship letters related to college admissions and financial aid have been popular at LetterOfHardship.net. There are new letters for students seeking revisions to grant packages, explaining errors on applications, and similar issues. There's also sample wording for testing accommodations, or for students seeking a single dorm room or to house an emotional support animal. A college health insurance waiver request has been added as well.

There are also new medical letters covering: co-pay reduction, impacts of long Covid, telemedicine coverage and other cost-related hardships.

Other new letters address disability access, roommate issues and leases as well as matters of mortgages, evictions and payment hardships. (Site users are advised to consult an attorney when needed.)

Everything at LetterOfHardship.net is free for personal use and downloads instantly in DOC format for customizing in Microsoft Word or another compatible program.

"Besides sample letters to guide people who are experiences hardships, LetterOfHardship.net also has articles with letter-writing tips," Savetz said.

