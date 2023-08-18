Free Grocery Lists and Menu Planners

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, August 18, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free It's easy to have grocery lists and menu planners on hand thanks to the hundreds of free printables at FreePrintableGroceryList.com."I've just added two dozen more printables," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There are new specialty shopping lists , along with illustrated blank lists and more"FreePrintableGroceryList.com now has more than 400 printables, and as always, each item is free to download and print in PDF or editable DOC (Microsoft Word) format.There are new pocket-sized specialty lists with "foods to avoid" These will remind people with food sensitivities and their caregivers who need to avoid corn, egg, nightshades, tree nuts, wheat or other categories of foods as advised by their physician.Also new are blank, lined checklists with colorful icons such as a cute cactus, a dinosaur, house plants, a flower pot and a juice box. Three of the long, vertical lists print on each sheet of paper.FreePrintableGroceryList.com also has a new selection of horizontal strip-style grocery lists, a pet food order tracker and lists with lots of categories.The site isn't limited to grocery shopping. Also just added are lists for packing, moving or vacationing.FreePrintableGroceryList.com has an extremely popular Master Grocery List checklist, along with menu planners , tipping guides, price trackers, pantry lists, holiday lists and more."I'm pleased that, as been the case since I started the site in 2008, each item at FreePrintableGroceryList.com is free to download and print," Savetz said.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

