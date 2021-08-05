Dozens of new fax cover sheets have been added to the popular website FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, bringing the total of free printable cover sheets at the site to more than 500.

"These cover sheets range from simple to illustrated designs, and are great for business and personal faxing," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. Savetz, a faxing expert since the mid-1990s, is also the founder of FaxZero.com, a free and low-cost online faxing solution.

The newest designs include basic pages with the word "fax" in a distinctive font along with easy-to-read information fields. There are also new sheets that are more specific, such as those for sending messages to local, state and national government leaders. These pages read, "Dear Madam Speaker," "Dear Mister Chairman" and so on. Also new to FreeFaxCoverSheets.net are cover sheets for faxing the Better Business Bureau or for requesting that medical records be sent.

Another new cover sheet reads, "Sorry! Wrong Number." It's ideal for following up on mistakenly sent faxes or notifying a sender that a message was received that was meant for someone else. Another sheet states: "One More Thing…" Rounding out the new additions are new variations for sensitive, personal and urgent faxes.

The site also has confidential fax cover sheets, holiday fax cover sheets, funny fax cover sheets and lots more, all organized by categories. Some of the cover sheets are illustrated while others are more basic. The full-color faxes can also be sent in black-and-white.

Any of the free fax cover sheets can be used with online faxing services such as FreePrintable.net sister site FaxZero.com. FaxZero offers five free faxes a day in the U.S. and Canada, or unlimited faxes for $2.07 each afterward. International faxing is also available for a low fee based on the country reached.

"It's easy to fax your representatives in the U.S. House and Senate for free with FaxZero," Savetz added. "Use one of the coversheets at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net or just go with FaxZero's including template. It's free either way."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.